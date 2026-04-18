Assam Man Arrested After Minor Daughter Dies By Suicide Over Sex Abuse

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Assam's Kamrup Metro district for allegedly subjecting his minor daughter to prolonged sexual harassment, which investigators believe drove her to take her own life.

The girl was found dead at her residence on 15 April. A day later, her mother filed a police report at Rangiya Police Station, accusing the father of abetment of suicide and detailing allegations of sustained abuse inside the home.

Police officials confirmed that a note was recovered from the scene, which reportedly echoes the mother's allegations. "The note has been seized as evidence and will form part of the investigation. While its contents cannot be disclosed, there are clear similarities with the complaint lodged," a police official said.

The accused initially went into hiding but was tracked down and arrested in the early hours of 17 April. He was later produced before a court and remanded to three days of police custody. "The accused will be interrogated in detail as part of the ongoing investigation," officials added.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 75(1)(i) and (ii) for sexual harassment, along with Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. These sections deal with non-penetrative sexual assault against minors.

Investigators are working to verify the authenticity of the recovered note, which will be sent for forensic examination. The girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the report is awaited.

The accused has denied all allegations. Speaking briefly to reporters while being taken to court, he said, "I did not do anything. She lied."