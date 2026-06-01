Accused Dies In Encounter After Assam Attack Leaves 1 Dead, Girl Critical

Assam's Nalbari murder case took a dramatic turn after the main accused, identified as Roz Ali, died during a police operation following his arrest.

The development comes days after 19-year-old Madhurjya Barman was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically injured in an attack at Gangapur under Mukalmua, an incident that triggered widespread outrage across the state.

According to allegations, the two victims, who are cousins, were returning home when they were attacked by Roz Ali. Madhurjya Barman succumbed to his injuries, while the teenage girl sustained serious stab wounds and remains under treatment.

Police sources said Roz Ali was arrested within hours of the incident. Investigators later took the accused to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime. During the operation, Roz Ali reportedly attempted to flee from police custody while leading officers to the location where the weapon had been concealed.

Police personnel subsequently opened fire, and the accused sustained injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Madhurjya Barman was associated with the Paschim Nalbari Regional Students' Union. Meanwhile, the injured teenage girl continues to battle for her life, with doctors closely monitoring her condition.

Assam Police has maintained that the investigation remains ongoing and that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined.

Amid the controversy, Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah visited the hospital where the injured girl is undergoing treatment and expressed concern over what he described as a disturbing trend of alleged “Love Jihad”-related incidents.

“The injured girl has shown considerable improvement compared to yesterday. Blood required for her treatment has also been arranged. We are hopeful and praying for her recovery,” the MLA said.

Baruah also paid tribute to Madhurjya Barman, describing the 19-year-old as a promising young man with a bright future ahead.