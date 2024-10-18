5-Year-Old's Mother Arrested After His Body Found Floating In Assam River

A police complaint was filed the same day the boy went missing.

A five-year-old child went missing in Assam's Margherita town last week during Durga Puja festivities. Today, his mother has been arrested in connection with his disappearance and murder.

The child's body was found floating in the Burhi Dihing River by the locals on October 14 after he reportedly went missing on October 11 at around 9 am while he was playing near his home. A police complaint was filed the same day the boy went missing.

After the boy's body was found, the outraged villagers demanded thorough investigation into the incident. Things took a turn when initial investigation revealed that the boy's mother might be involved in his disappearance and death.

"This case is under investigation and there are some doubts so we have arrested her, we are investigating all angles and right now, we can not reveal any more details. We are working on all the leads we have so far and we are awaiting the post mortem reports," said Dinesh pratap singh, Sub-divisional police office, Margherita.