Assam To Set Up Counter-Radicalisation Cell To Protect Youth: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his government will set up a counter-radicalisation cell to "protect vulnerable youth from extremist influence".

He asserted that Assam will "give it back firmly" to anyone trying to mislead the youth of the state.

"We will not allow any group or individual to mislead our youth and ruin their future by radicalising them. Assam will give it back firmly," Sarma said in a post on X.

"A counter radicalisation cell will be established to protect vulnerable youth from extremist influence," the chief minister said.

Sarma, however, did not elaborate on the proposed cell.

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