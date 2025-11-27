Assam Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy, Makes It Criminal Offence

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to ban polygamy, making it a punishable offence with up to seven years of imprisonment, along with a provision for compensation to the victim woman, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025' is the first step towards bringing in new legislation in the state, in line with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill passed by the Uttarakhand assembly.

He said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in next year's state election, the UCC bill would be passed completely in the first assembly session.

What Is The 'Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill'?

Under the provisions of the Bill, any person found guilty of unlawfully entering into a second marriage while the first marriage is still subsisting can face imprisonment of up to seven years. Any person who hides an existing marriage and proceeds to marry again shall face 10 years in jail and a fine.

However, it excludes Scheduled Tribes and areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which grants autonomy to tribal regions in northeastern states.

The bill defines 'polygamy' as the act of marrying or being married to another person when either of the parties already has a subsisting marriage or a living spouse from whom he/she is not legally divorced, or their marriage is not legally annulled or declared void.

The bill seeks to provide compensation to the victim women, as they have to suffer immense pain and hardships due to polygamous marriage.

A repeat offender under the proposed act will be handed down double the prescribed punishment for every subsequent offence, the bill proposed.

A village head, qazi, parent or legal guardian who dishonestly conceals facts or intentionally participates in the conduct of a polygamous marriage may face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to Rs one lakh.

Any person who knowingly solemnises a marriage in violation of the proposed law may be punished with up to two years of imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

"Uniform Civil Code In Assam"

"If I am voted to power in Assam again, then we will bring the Uniform Civil Code in the state during the first assembly session," Sarma said while tabling the bill on polygamy ban.

He asserted that the anti-polygamy act will be the "first step towards UCC" in Assam.

Sarma has said several times in the past that his government will bring the UCC through the "front door" in the state if the BJP is voted to power in next year's state elections.

After the UCC Bill was passed in Uttarakhand in February last year, Sarma had said, "The UCC is in Uttarakhand now. The UCC deals with four points – preventing underage marriage, banning polygamy, inheritance laws and registration of live-in relationships. The UCC does not deal with traditional rituals or practices."

What The Chief Minister Said

While tabling the Bill in the assembly, Sarma reiterated that women's rights in the state "will not be compromised".

The government is moving forward with unshakeable resolve to ensure justice, dignity, and legal safeguards for women, Sarma said in a post on X.

He asserted that the Bill reflects Assam's firm commitment towards upholding the principles of 'Nari Shakti' and strengthening women's position in society.

