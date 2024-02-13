Assam To Bring Uniform Civil Code? What Himanta Biswa Sarma Said

An UCC refers to a common set of laws applicable to all Indian citizens. (File)

The Assam government has prepared an anti-polygamy bill draft and is trying to bring a new uniform legislation in line with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill passed by the Uttarakhand assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

An UCC refers to a common set of laws applicable to all Indian citizens, and is not based on religion in dealing with personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

Mr Sarma's statement comes amid a buzz that Assam may introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill during the ongoing Budget session that ends February 28.

"Assam cabinet has discussed both the anti-polygamy and UCC bills. We were working on the anti-polygamy bill while Uttarakhand passed the UCC. An expert committee is working on aligning the two aspects so we can bring a more robust legislation," said Mr Sarma.

He said the UCC makes polygamy a civil offence whereas his government is trying to make it a criminal one.

"Now the country needs a uniform policy. We have to align our bills, so we will have a round of discussion with our central leaders as well. These are long-time reforms," the Chief Minister added.

BJP-ruled Uttarakhand passed a Uniform Civil Code bill last week, becoming the first state in the country to do so. The legislation bans polygamy and makes it mandatory for live-in couples to register their relationship.

The state cabinet has also approved a bill dealing with magic healing, Mr Sarma informed.

"Magic healing is a very touchy subject which is used to convert the tribals here. We are going to pilot this bill since we believe religious status quo is very important. Whoever is Muslim, let them be Muslims, Christians be Christians, and Hindus remains Hindus. We want to curb evangelism in Assam. This bill is very important for Assam," he added.