Assam Tables Bill To Ban Polygamy, Proposes Jail For Offenders

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday tabled a bill in the Assembly to ban polygamy, making it an offence with up to seven years of imprisonment for first offence.

With permission from Speaker Biswajit Daimary, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home and Political departments, introduced 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025'.

The bill introduction took place in the absence of MLAs from the Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal, who walked out of the House shortly before the bill was presented.

The proposed bill will apply statewide, except in Sixth Schedule areas, and will not cover members of Scheduled Tribes as defined under Article 342 of the Constitution.

As per 'Statements of objects and reasons' of the bill, it aims to prohibit and eliminate practices of polygamy and polygamous marriage in the state.

The bill makes polygamy a criminal offence, carrying up to seven years' imprisonment. Anyone who commits a subsequent marriage while hiding an existing one shall face 10 years of jail and fine.

It defines 'polygamy' as the act of marrying or being married to another person when either of the parties already has a subsisting marriage or a living spouse from whom he/ she is not legally divorced, or their marriage is not legally annulled or declared void.

The proposed legislation seeks to provide compensation to the victim women as they have to suffer immense pain and hardships due to polygamous marriage.

A repeat offender under the proposed act will be handed down double the prescribed punishment for every subsequent offence, the bill proposed.

A village head, quazi, parent or legal guardian who dishonestly conceals facts or intentionally participates in the conduct of a polygamous marriage may face up to two years in jail and a fine up to Rs one lakh.

Any person who knowingly solemnises a marriage in violation of the proposed law may be punished with up to two years of imprisonment or a fine up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

The bill further proposes that a person who enters into a polygamous marriage and has been convicted by a court under this new legislation shall not be entitled to any public employment or appointment which is funded or aided by the state government.

Moreover, the person cannot be a beneficiary of any scheme funded or aided by the state government, and also cannot contest in any election for Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, etc.

