Assam Ex-Bureaucrat, 2 Journalists Join BJP Ahead Of State Bypoll

Former Assam Nagaon District Collector Debasish Sharma, along with senior journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

Sharma's entry into the BJP comes days before the Nagaon bypoll and has led to speculation over whether he could be considered for the party's ticket.

The three joined the party at an event attended by Assam BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia, Cabinet Ministers Piyush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Baruah and Kaushik Rai, Nagaon MLA Rupak Sharma and other senior party leaders.

Speaking about the former bureaucrat's entry, Saikia referred to his experience in administration as well as his association with Assam's social and cultural life.

"His life is dedicated to the people of Assam," the leader said, describing Sharma as a "sensitive person" who had worked for the people.

"He has experience in Assam's cultural, social and administrative life. His joining will give further strength to the party," he added.

Asked about it, Saikia said Sharma had not approached the party for a ticket before joining.

"We have a panel of candidates," Saikia said, adding that discussions related to the election were already in progress.

He, however, said the party could consider Sharma if a request came from him or from people in Nagaon.

On the former bureaucrat's role in the party, Saikia said the state and central leadership would decide what responsibility he would be given.

Sharma, Bora and Kalita's joining comes as political activity picks up in Nagaon ahead of the bypoll, with the BJP and other parties working on their preparations for the contest.