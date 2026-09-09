Nagaon Ex-Top Official Joins BJP Ahead Of Bypoll, Congress Complains To Poll Body

Former Nagaon District Commissioner and administrative officer Debashis Sarma formally joined the BJP in Assam on Tuesday, nearly a month before the October 6 Lok Sabah by-election in Nagaon, sparking a political row over fears of election fairness.

The Congress, which won the seat in the 2024 general election, has approached the Election Commission and filed a formal complaint against Sarma, regarding administrative irregularities and questions over his political ambitions ahead of the bypoll.

Rumour mills are abuzz that Sarma would be the BJP candidate for Nagaon, where the bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of incumbent two-term MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who quit the Congress to join the BJP just ahead of Assembly polls held in April.

Welcoming him, Saikia said his entry into the party would strengthen the BJP's organisational base and its connection with people across the state.

According to a statement issued by the BJP Assam chief, Saikia said the joining of individuals connected with society through different professional and public spheres would further strengthen the party's organisational foundation and social outreach in Assam.

Speaking about Debashis Sarma, Saikia highlighted his experience in public administration, social service and the cultural sphere.

Saikia said Sarma's administrative experience, public connect and commitment to public service would bring fresh energy and strength and "positive vibes" to the BJP.

Sarma, Saikia said, had not sought the ticket before joining the party.

However, Saikia said that if Sarma now seeks the Nagaon ticket, or if people from the constituency make such a request, the party's state and national leadership would consider it.

The Assam BJP chief said the party already has a panel of potential candidates and that discussions on the upcoming election are underway.

A senior Assam Congress leader and former BJP MP, who later joined the Congress, termed the resignation "shocking and surprising" in the context of the upcoming election.

Assam Congress vice president and former Lok Sabha MP RP Sharma referred to media reports suggesting that Sarma was being encouraged to enter electoral politics and work at the grassroots ahead of the bypoll.

However, he made it clear that these were media reports and not his own allegations.

Sharma further raised allegations of financial irregularities involving funds under the 15th Finance Commission and called for an inquiry and FIR.

He also questioned whether the former IAS officer should be allowed to contest the bypoll, urging the Election Commission to examine the matter before accepting his nomination.

Earlier, Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain from Congress approached the Election Commission, seeking an inquiry into complaints against Nagaon Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Debashis Sarma and requesting that the officer not be relieved of his present responsibilities until the matter is examined.

In a letter to the ECI dated September 4, Hussain referred to a series of complaints submitted on August 26, August 30, September 3 and September 4, raising questions over Sharma's alleged political neutrality.

Hussain has raised concerns over whether the officer's role as District Election Officer could be affected by such developments.

The MP has further sought a review of election-related decisions, directions and actions taken by Sarma in his capacity as Nagaon District Election Officer.

He has also asked for the preservation of relevant official, financial and electronic records wherever required in connection with the matter.

In a separate email dated September 4, the poll body's Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) Cell informed Hussain that his complaint had been submitted to the relevant officers through the NGS portal. The cell also said the complaint was being forwarded personally to the appropriate officer for a prompt response.

Amid the political row, Sarma remains unfazed.

The former Nagaon officer maintains that he wanted a platform to serve people better.

Asked about the BJP ticket, Sharma said the decision would be taken by the party.

"Whether I will be a candidate or not is up to the party. I have only joined the party as a worker," he said.

On questions over his previous election-related role, Sarma said he had resigned before entering politics and maintained that his official duties were carried out impartially.

"We take it as a blessing," and expressed hope that the allegations against him would eventually be proved baseless," Sarma said, responding to criticism from Assam Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain.

Votes for the bypoll will be counted on October 9.