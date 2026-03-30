Congress Candidate Assaulted In Assam, Party Workers Stage Protests

A Congress candidate was allegedly assaulted in Naduar constituency in Sonitpur, triggering protests and road blockades in Assam, where political activities have intensified ahead of state elections.

Sunil Chhetri, a former president of the All Assam Gorkha Students' Union, was attacked by a group that the Congress alleged comprised BJP workers.

Chhetri is seen being targeted by a group of men in a video of the incident that has surfaced on social media.

The incident quickly triggered tension in the area. Congress workers and supporters hit the streets in protest, blocking roads and disrupting traffic movement. They demanded strict action against those involved.

They also raised slogans against the BJP, accusing it of using intimidation during the election period.

Police personnel reached the spot soon after and brought the situation under control. Officials were seen trying to calm the protesters and clear the road, as the agitation continued for some time.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi condemned the BJP government after the incident and called for heightened security for party's candidates. "We will raise a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding the incident," he said.