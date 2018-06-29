Assam Director General Of Police Prey To Fake Facebook Profile Menace

The fake Facebook profile of the DGP had a picture of him in his police uniform.

A fake Facebook account of Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia has been was detected by the police.

A fake Facebook account in the name of 'Kuladhar Saikia' was opened on June 11, but the DGP's original account is in the name of Kula Saikia, Director General of Police.

A case has been registered with the Panbazar police station and investigations are being carried out. "We have taken the matter very seriously and expect to arrest the culprit soon," said Hiren Nath, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati City.

Earlier this month, a fake Facebook account was opened in the name of Mr Nath. A man was arrested in this connection. Mr Nath doesn't have a Facebook account.

Both the fake Facebook accounts of the DGP and the Commissioner of Police had photographs of the police officials in their uniform.

Assam police has launched a campaign against the misuse of social media in the aftermath of the lynching of two men in Karbi Anglong district on June 8 and arrested 35 persons for spreading rumours and hate messages on social networking sites.

Assam Police has upgraded and strengthened its social media presence by recently launching its SMART Social Media Centre as a platform for engaging and providing information to the citizens.