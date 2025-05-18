Operation Ghost SIM: How Army, Assam Cops Tracked Down Pak-Linked Racket

Seven people have been arrested from across India for running a fake SIM card racket with links to Pakistani agents, the Assam Police said. At least 14 more people were detained from Assam's Dhubri district for questioning, the police said.

To track down the accused and smash the racket, the Indian Army and the Assam Police joined forces in 'Operation Ghost SIM' and tracked all the accused across India.

The Assam Police first received intelligence from the army's Gajraj Corps about an illegal activity involving the use of fake SIM cards from hideouts in Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the police said.

They used the fake SIM cards to commit cyber crimes and anti-national activities including helping agents in Pakistan receive sensitive information.

After getting intelligence from the army, the Assam Police's Special Branch and the Special Task Force further analysed the information before deciding to launch 'Operation Ghost SIM'.

The teams raided many places across India simultaneously, sources said. While separate teams went to Rajasthan and Telangana, others went to Assam's Dhubri and Morigaon.

The joint operation launched on May 16 resulted in the arrest of seven key accused, identified as Saddik, 47, from PS Sikri in Rajaathan's Bharatpur'; Arif Khan, 20, from Rajasthan's Sahori Alwar; Sajid, 21, from Alwar; Akeek, 25, from Bharatpur; Arsad Khan, 34, from Bharatpur; Mofijul Islam, 19, from Dhubri, and Jakariya Ahmad, 24, from Assam's Bilasipara.

The joint operation found 948 SIM cards and other electronic devices.

"The operation was launched in the afternoon on May 16 and the seven people were picked up from various locations and arrested in connection with the case," Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh said.

He said the SIM cards were "not only used for cyber but also for anti-national activities". Mr Singh said the "numbers have been shared across and are being used by anti-national elements and inimical elements to use WhatsApp accounts that look as if they are India-based.

Further investigation is going on.