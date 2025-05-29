"Talks On": Russian Envoy On India Buying More S-400 Air Defence Systems

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Wednesday said discussions between India and Moscow on the procurement of more S-400 air defence systems are "ongoing" as both countries continue to solidify the special and privileged strategic partnership.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Mr Alipov, while citing various reports on Operation Sindoor, termed the performance of the S-400 system and jointly-manufactured BrahMos missiles as "exemplary".

"From what we know, India has clearly stated the goals and undertaken actions after having identified the targets and the terrorists. As far as we know, during the operation, the S-400 system was used and the BrahMos missiles were engaged. Judging by the reports available, the performance of these weapons was exemplary," Mr Alipov told IANS.

India has a longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia in the field of defence. The cooperation is guided by the IRIGC-M&MTC mechanism, headed by the Defence Ministers of both countries.

Time-tested partners, both countries have been involved in several bilateral projects, including the supply of S-400, licensed production of T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI, supply of MiG-29 and Kamov helicopters, INS Vikramaditya (formerly Admiral Gorshkov), production of Ak-203 rifles in India and BrahMos missiles.

New Delhi and Moscow acknowledge that the military technical cooperation has evolved from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research and development, co-development and joint production of advanced defence technology and systems.

As the Indian Armed Forces successfully retaliated and also inflicted significant losses on Pakistan earlier this month, the S-400 air defence system has been credited with shooting down several incoming missiles from across the border.

Sources had indicated earlier that, considering the strategic planning and military preparedness, New Delhi may procure more S-400 air defence systems soon.

"Our discussion, on this particular topic, as on many others, is ongoing. It is a continuous one, but it would be incorrect for me and also premature to speak about the results of it at the moment," Mr Alipov said.

