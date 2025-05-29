Gaurav Gogoi To Take Charge As Assam Congress Chief On June 3

Gaurav Gogoi, the newly appointed President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will formally assume charge as President on June 3. Accordingly, a preparation meeting was held with great enthusiasm at Rajiv Bhawan on Wednesday to welcome the new President, Gaurav Gogoi.

Following the preparation meeting, Zakir Hussain Sikdar, Working President of APCC, and General Secretary Bipul Gogoi briefed journalists about the schedule Gaurav Gogoi will follow upon his arrival in Assam from New Delhi after he is appointed President. Gaurav Gogoi will arrive directly in Jorhat from New Delhi on May 31. After arriving in Jorhat, he will interact with the local public and party workers and hold meetings with Congress party workers.

On June 1, Mr Gogoi will go to Nazira and will attend a meeting organised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, and exchange views with party workers and the local public. After staying overnight in Sivasagar, he will travel to Nagaon via Jorhat and Golaghat. In Nagaon, he will interact with the party organisation, the public, and participate in a public meeting.

The next day, Mr Gogoi and his entourage will leave Nagaon for Guwahati. On June 3, he will attend a meeting with party leaders and workers at the Manvendra Sharma Complex. That same day, Mr Gogoi will assume charge as the party's new President.

Meanwhile, in a video message on Wednesday, Gaurav Gogoi sought the support and cooperation of all sections of Assam's citizens to build a new Assam free from corruption and fear.

The meeting was attended by former MPs Ripun Bora, Abdul Khaleque, Mira Borthakur, the President of Mahila Congress, Vice President Gunakanta Gogoi, Nripen Thakuriya, Rupa Deuri, MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed, Diganta Barman, Shibamani Bora, Nurul Huda, A.K. Rashid, and almost all other MLAs.

General Secretary Ramanna Baruah, Deep Bayan, President of the Pradesh Congress Seva Dal, Jueer Anam, President of the Youth Congress, and the Presidents and Secretaries of almost every frontal organization of the Congress were also present at the preparation meeting.

A large gathering of Congress leaders and workers was observed at the preparation meeting.

