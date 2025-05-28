JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released, Check Details

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the counselling schedule for JoSAA 2025, paving the way for admissions into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The registration and choice-filling process will begin on June 3, 2025, on the official JoSAA portal.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have qualified JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 or JEE (Advanced) 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling. The process will help allocate seats in top-tier engineering institutes across India.

Important Dates

Registration and Choice Filling: June 3 to June 12, 2025

Mock Seat Allocations: Two mock rounds will be held during the registration window

Last Date for Registration: June 12, 2025 (No extension will be granted)

JoSAA is offering an optional document upload feature during registration. Candidates are encouraged to use this early-upload facility to avoid last-minute technical issues. However, it is not mandatory at this stage.

Seat Allocation Process

The counselling process includes:

• Online registration

• Choice filling and locking

• Mock seat allocation for reference

• Final seat allocation

• Seat acceptance and document verification

Candidates are strongly advised to select only those academic programs they are genuinely willing to join and list them in the correct order of preference.

Required Documents

To complete admission, candidates must present:

Class 10 and 12 marksheets/certificates

Category or PwD certificate (if applicable)

JEE Main/Advanced admit card

Medical certificate

Bank details

OCI/PIO/Passport (if applicable)

Partial Admission Fee

Rs 20,000 for SC/ST/PwD categories

Rs 45,000 for General, OBC-NCL, and GEN-EWS candidates

Participating Institutions

Over institutions will participate in JoSAA 2025, including: