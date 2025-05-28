Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Announced; 93.6% Students Pass

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 10 results, with an overall pass percentage of 93.6%. Girl students outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 94.08%.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the results online from Kota via video conference. Board Administrator Mahesh Chand Sharma and Secretary Kailash Chand Sharma were also present during the announcement.

This year, a total of 2,69,141 boys and 2,77,229 girls passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam in the first division. The total pass percentage is 93.06%.

Students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

To pass the examination, students were required to score a minimum of 33% in each subject.

The Class 10 board exams were held between March 6 and April 4, 2025.

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2025

1. Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link "Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025" on the homepage

3. A new page will open

4. Enter your roll number and other required details

5. Click on "Submit"

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download and print the result for future use

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results: Previous Year Highlights

In 2024, the RBSE Class 10 pass percentage stood at 93.03%. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass rate of 93.46% compared to 92.64%. Nidhi Jain was the topper, scoring 598 out of 600 (99.67%).

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results: Supplementary Exams

Students who are unable to clear the exam will have a chance to appear for supplementary exams. The detailed schedule will be released after the declaration of results.