RUHS CUET 2025 Successfully Conducted; Answer Key To Be Released Soon

RUHS CUET 2025: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has successfully conducted the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025. The examination was held on May 27, 2025, for candidates seeking admission to the BSc Nursing programme offered at the state level. The exam was jointly organised by RUHS Jaipur and Marwar Medical University (MMU), Jodhpur.

Exam Pattern And Difficulty Level

The RUHS CUET 2025 comprised 100 multiple-choice questions covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The total duration of the examination was two hours. According to student feedback, the overall difficulty level was reported to be easy to moderate. The Biology section was considered easy, while Physics and Mathematics were moderately challenging. The Chemistry section was rated as easy to moderate.

Answer Key To Be Released Soon

RUHS is expected to release the provisional answer key for CUET 2025 in the coming days. Candidates will be able to access the answer key from the official website — ruhscuet2025.com.

Steps To Download RUHS CUET 2025 Answer Key

Step 1. Visit the official website at ruhscuet2025.com

Step 2. Click on the link titled “RUHS CUET 2025 Answer Key”

Step 3. Enter the required login credentials — form number and date of birth

Step 4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and print a copy for future reference

Cut-Off Marks

The cut-off marks for RUHS CUET 2025 will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the answer key, cut-offs, results, and counselling schedules.