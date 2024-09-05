RUHS BSc Nursing Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has announced the results for the RUHS BSc Nursing 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the RUHS for detailed information. They will be required to enter their login credentials to check the results. The RUHS BSc Nursing 2024 result scorecard will include the following details about the candidate name, roll number, details, name of exam, sections, marks scored, total marks and qualifying status.

Steps to download RUHS BSc Nursing Result 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of RUHS BSc Nursing.

Step 2: Click on the result link given.

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the scorecard for further reference.

The RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance test was held on August 11, 2024. The exam is held to screen eligible candidates for studying nursing at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). The question paper has multiple-choice questions on Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English.

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) was established under the Act of State Government 'The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Act, 2005'. The University aims to disseminate and advance knowledge in medical, dentistry and health sciences.



The university provides academic and research facilities in various streams to the students studying in Government colleges and private colleges/institutions affiliated to this University. It aims at providing for a multipurpose super-specialty hospital and trauma centre by upgrading the existing institutions and to estaiblish them as a centre of excellence.