Rajasthan Nursing Exam Admit Card Out, Here's How To Download

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Candidates can now download the admit card for the RUHS CUET exam The RUHS CUET exam will be conducted on May 27, 2025. The RUHS CUET exam is conducted for state-level BSc nursing entrance exam.

RUHS CUET Admit Card: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the admit card for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET). The RUHS CUET exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to state-level BSc nursing entrance exam. Candidates can now download the admit card for the RUHS CUET exam by visiting the official website, ruhscuet2025.com.

RUHS CUET 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, ruhscuet2025.com.

Click on "Admit Card".

Enter your login credentials like form number and date of birth.

Hit on "Search" button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download your admit card for future reference.

The RUHS CUET exam, jointly organized by RUHS Jaipur and Marwar Medical University (MMU) Jodhpur, will be conducted on May 27, 2025.

RUHS BSc CUET Exam 2025: Details To Check On Admit Card

Candidates must make sure to check the details on their admit card and inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy.

Here is a list of key details candidates can cross-check on their admit card:

Candidate's name

Candidate's father's name

Exam centre name and address

Exam centre code

Exam name

Date of exam

RUHS BSc Nursing reporting time

Candidates must note that this is the final admit card and no hard copy for the same will be sent by the exam conducting body, RUHS Jaipur, via SMS or individual post.