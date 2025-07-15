RUHS CUET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Soon, Check details

RUHS CUET 2025 Counselling: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) is all set to release the Round 1 seat allotment result for CUET 2025 counselling today. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their allotment status on the official counselling portal - ruhscuet2025.com - once the results are published.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 for admission to the BSc Nursing programme was conducted on May 27, 2025, jointly by RUHS Jaipur and Marwar Medical University (MMU), Jodhpur. Thousands of candidates aspiring to pursue nursing education across Rajasthan participated in the state-level exam.
How To Check RUHS CUET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
- Visit the official website: ruhscuet2025.com
- Click on the link titled "RUHS CUET 2025 Counselling Seat Allotment Result"
- Enter your login credentials (such as application number and date of birth)
- Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Exam Pattern
The RUHS CUET 2025 exam featured 100 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
Important Counselling Dates
- Round 2 Allotment Result: August 1, 2025
- Round 3 Allotment Result: August 14, 2025
- Academic Session Begins: August 18, 2025
Counselling Process
The RUHS CUET 2025 counselling involves the following steps:
- Online Registration
- Choice Filling and Locking
- Mock Seat Allocation (for reference)
- Final Seat Allotment
- Seat Acceptance and Document Verification
Candidates should carefully choose programmes they are genuinely interested in, as the choices once locked cannot be modified.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for timely updates and follow the counselling instructions carefully to secure their admissions.