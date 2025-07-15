RUHS CUET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Soon, Check details

RUHS CUET 2025 Counselling: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) is all set to release the Round 1 seat allotment result for CUET 2025 counselling today. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their allotment status on the official counselling portal - ruhscuet2025.com - once the results are published.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 for admission to the BSc Nursing programme was conducted on May 27, 2025, jointly by RUHS Jaipur and Marwar Medical University (MMU), Jodhpur. Thousands of candidates aspiring to pursue nursing education across Rajasthan participated in the state-level exam.

How To Check RUHS CUET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website: ruhscuet2025.com

Click on the link titled "RUHS CUET 2025 Counselling Seat Allotment Result"

Enter your login credentials (such as application number and date of birth)

Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Exam Pattern

The RUHS CUET 2025 exam featured 100 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Important Counselling Dates

Round 2 Allotment Result: August 1, 2025

Round 3 Allotment Result: August 14, 2025

Academic Session Begins: August 18, 2025

Counselling Process

The RUHS CUET 2025 counselling involves the following steps:

Online Registration

Choice Filling and Locking

Mock Seat Allocation (for reference)

Final Seat Allotment

Seat Acceptance and Document Verification

Candidates should carefully choose programmes they are genuinely interested in, as the choices once locked cannot be modified.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for timely updates and follow the counselling instructions carefully to secure their admissions.