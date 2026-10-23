Assam Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell Officer Found Dead In Hotel

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell was found dead inside a hotel room in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Thursday, police said.
The officer, identified as Khargeswar Rabha, was discovered in a partially decomposed state in a room at Hotel Jahnavi Regency.
According to reports, DSP Rabha had checked into the hotel on October 18. Concerns arose after hotel staff noticed an unusual smell and observed no movement from the room for an extended period, following which they alerted the police.
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Upon receiving the information, senior police officials rushed to the spot, secured the area, collected forensic evidence, and recovered the body.
Speaking on the initial findings, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahato said the possibility of health-related complications leading to the officer's death is being actively considered.
"The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, and we are awaiting the post-mortem report to establish the sequence of events. While preliminary observations suggest health issues could be a factor, a full investigation is underway to rule out any foul play," the official said.
Police have launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding DSP Rabha's stay at the hotel and his death. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel, call detail records, and visitor logs to gather further details.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further official statements are expected once the medical reports are finalised.
Further details, including the findings of the investigation and the post-mortem report, are awaited.
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