Assam Chief Minister Thanks PM Modi For Reducing Northeast AFSPA Areas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma has called it a "historic decision". (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for further reducing areas under AFSPA, 1958, in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

The continuous prioritisation of historical legacy issues of the Ashta-Lakshmi (eight north eastern) states by the prime minister over the last nine years is now yielding rich dividends, Mr Sarma said.

He also expressed gratefulness to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving his "undivided attention to the grand aim of achieving a secure and prosperous North East". Mr Shah on Saturday announced that as a result of significant improvement in the security situation the draconian act will be in force eight districts of Assam instead of nine from April 1, 2023.

Mr Sarma said the North East is witnessing a Golden Era.

"As the on ground security situation improves due to a host of pro people policies- I express my profound gratitude to Adarniya PM @narendramodi ji for further reducing the disturbed areas in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland", he said.

We are witnessing a golden era in the North East.



As the on ground security situation improves-due to a host of pro people policies- I express my profound gratitude to Adarniya PM @narendramodi ji for further reducing the disturbed areas in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland (1/6) — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 25, 2023

"This second reduction, in less than a year is reflective that the governance model led by Hon PM @Narendramodi ji, rests on the twin pillars of decisiveness and responsiveness", Mr Sarma tweeted.

Thanking Mr Shah, Mr Sarma said "In his steadfastness he has enthused decision making with a solution centric approach." "A vibrant economy, sound security policy and deepened societal harmony has resulted in two back to back mandates from the people of our region", he posted on the micro blogging site.

Above all, the prime minister has "truly won the hearts of our people and diminished both the physical and mental distance which had once existed between North East and rest of Bharat", he said.

"We once again express our most sincere thanks for this historic decision", Mr Sarma added.

In Manipur the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been withdrawn from four more police stations on the same date, which meant 19 police stations in seven districts of the state have been removed from the disturbed area notification so far, officials there said.

The Act was in force in the entire state, except for Imphal Municipality area, since 2004. But from April last year it was withdrawn from 15 police station areas of six districts.

In Nagaland, the Disturbed Areas Notification was applicable in the entire state since 1995 .On April 1, 2022, it was withdrawn from 15 police stations of seven districts. It will be further withdrawn from three other police stations of another district with effect form April 1, 2023.

Civil society groups and rights activists have been demanding the withdrawal of the alleged 'draconian' law from areas in NE states where it was imposed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)