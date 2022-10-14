Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Security Upgraded To 'Z-Plus'

Himanta Biswa Sarma, 53, had a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Security Upgraded To 'Z-Plus'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma given top category 'Z-Plus' security cover. (File)

New Delhi:

The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus after a recent review, officials said today.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, 53, had a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.

After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.