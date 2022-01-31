Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Assam

Mohan Bhagwat is on a five-day tour of Silchar in Assam from January 27. (File)

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday at the RSS headquarters of Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

The meeting went on for more than an hour.

The security in the area was beefed up ahead of Chief Minister's visit.

After meeting Mr Bhagwat, Chief Minister met locals of the area.

Meanwhile, Mr Sarma also announced to construct an integrated SDO(C) office and a stadium at a cost of Rs 37 crore during his visit to Assam's Lakhipur town.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote "Happy to announce Rs 25 crore for constructing an integrated SDO(C) office and Rs 12 crore for a stadium during my visit to Lakhipur."

"A GNM nursing institute will also be set up and a science stream introduced at Nehru College, while the government hospital will be upgraded to a 100-bed Civil Hospital," he said in a tweet.

To improve connectivity in the state, Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the balance work of Shaheed Nandachand RCC bridge over river Chiri on Sibpur-Lakhipur road in Cachar.

"Ensuring proper connectivity is one of our topmost priorities. I was happy to be present at the inauguration of the balance work of Shaheed Nandachand RCC bridge over river Chiri on Sibpur-Lakhipur road in Cachar, which was stuck for a long time due to the expiry of the contractor," Mr Sarma tweeted.

"To be completed within the stipulated time for the benefit of all, the project will include approach road and protection work under RIDF XXVII of NABARD, apart from the balance work of the main bridge. We will also install a statue of Shaheed Nandachand near the bridge," he tweeted subsequently.

