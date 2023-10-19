Assam Chief Minister Flags Off 2 New Trains In North-Eastern States

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at Guwahati Railway Station.

In line up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to improve rail connectivity between various parts of North-eastern states with major and important cities of India, extension of service of one train upto Silchar and another upto Agartala along with introduction of two new train services were flagged off on Thursday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha were present at Guwahati and Agartala Railway Stations respectively.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology virtually joined the flagging off programmes at different stations.

MPs, MLAs, senior railway officials of division and other state dignitaries were present during the flagging off ceremony at different stations.

Fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of Barak Valley, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the train no.15617/15618 (Guwahati - Dullabcherra - Guwahati) Express from Guwahati Station. Kripanath Mallah, MP (Lok Sabha) and Bijoy Malakar, MLA/Ratabari were present at Dullabcherra station.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway along with senior railway officials of Headquarters were present at Guwahati Railway Station.

The tri-weekly regular service of train no. 15617/15618 (Guwahati - Dullabcherra - Guwahati) Express will run on Monday, Wednesday & Saturday commencing journey from 21.10.2023 leaving Guwahati at 22:00 hours to reach Dullabcherra at 09:45 hours next day. In return journey the train will depart at 11:10 hours on Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday from Dullabcherra and reach Guwahati at 23:15 hours on same day. This new train will be the first direct train service between Guwahati the capital of Assam and Dullabcherra bordering Mizoram.

This will provide in better rail connectivity with ease of travel for the people of the bordering areas of Assam and Mizoram.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha flagged off the extension of train no. 12519/12520 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Kamakhya - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express upto Agartala and new services of daily DEMU train no. 07688/07687 (Agartala - Sabroom - Agartala) from Agartala Railway Station.

Kumari Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Sushanta Chowdhury, Minister of Transport, Tourism, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Govt. of Tripura and Mina Rani Sarkar, MLA/Badharghat, Tripura were also present during the flagging off ceremony.

The extended service of train No. 12519/12520 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express will commence its regular journey from 22.10.2023, Sunday at 07:50 hours from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and reach Agartala at 17:50 hours on Tuesday. In return journey the train will depart at 07:20 hours on Thursday from Agartala and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16:15 hours on Saturday. The extension of this train service will connect capital of Tripura with Western part of India i.e. Mumbai.

The regular service of train No. 07688/07687 (Agartala - Sabroom - Agartala) daily DEMU Special will commence from 20.10.2023 leaving Agartala at 13.40 hours to reach Sabroom at 15:55 hours. In return journey the train will depart from Sabroom at 16:20 hours and reach Agartala at 18:50 hours.

Introduction of DEMU train will enhance connectivity for the people of remote areas of Tripura with the state capital i.e. Agartala.

One escalator was also inaugurated at the Agartala station by the Chief Minister of Tripura giving a further boost to the existing passenger amenities. This newly constructed escalator will be helpful for senior citizen and patients during boarding of trains and interchanging platforms.

Train no. 12514/12513 (Guwahati - Secunderabad - Guwahati) Express which was extended upto Silchar was also flagged off from Silchar Railway Station.

The extended service of train No. 12513/12514 (Secunderabad - Silchar- Secunderabad) Express will commence its regular journey from 21.10.2023, Saturday at 16:35 hours from Secunderabad and reach Silchar at 23:20 hours on Monday. In return journey the train will depart at 19:50 hours on Wednesday from Silchar and reach Secunderabad at 03:35 hours on Saturday. This new train will be the first direct train service between Barak Valley (Silchar) with one of the Southern cities Secunderabad.

The extension and introduction of these train services will serve the purpose of passengers who travel frequently for medical, education, business etc. from northeast to other parts of the country and within northeast. Selling of tickets has already started thorough different available platforms.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)