"Monitor Strictly": Assam Chief Minister To Cops On Islamic Body's Visit

A delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is visiting Assam's Goalpara district, and the police will strictly monitor the situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Mr Sarma asked the police to maintain a strict monitoring on the visiting delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in the state where a massive eviction had taken place last month.

"Considering the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections and the sensitive situation in the district, the @assampolice will continue to maintain strict monitoring to ensure peace and stability The district administration is also fully alert to ensure that public order is maintained at all times." Assam Chief Minister posted on X.

The seven-member delegation is led by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Mehmood Madani.

The delegation of Jamiat includes- Maulana Mehmood Madani - President, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Hakimuddin Kasimi - General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Mufti Jawed Iqbal Qasmi - President, Jamiat Ulama Bihar, Maulana Khalid Anwar - General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Kishanganj, Bihar, Qari Naushad Adil - Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Nawed Alam Qasmi - Member, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Salman - Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

Meanwhile, Jamiat has also posted on X about Maulana Mehmood Madani's Assam visit.

"We are ready to go to jail, but will never abandon the fight for justice": Maulana Mahmood Madani said in a statement.

"Our struggle is against ignoring judicial orders, rendering people homeless, and using fear, threats, and force instead of law. This is an assault on both justice and humanity".

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has always stood with the oppressed and will continue to do so. We are ready to face even the gallows for this cause. This has always been the shining and inspiring tradition of our elders." he further added.

Assam Chief minister has earlier stated that several people from outside are trying to come in the state in the wake of the eviction drives that his government has taken against illegal infiltrators, he added that's these people and organisations form outside might try to create a tension in the state so the police is on alert.