Assam Flood Situation Improves, Over 20,000 People Still Affected

The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are now flowing below the danger level. (File)

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the total affected population halved over the last 24 hours, and the number of districts reeling under the deluge went down by one, a government bulletin said today.

More than 20,000 people are now affected by the flood in 11 districts of the state, with the death count remaining unchanged at eight, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin.

The number of deluge-hit people and districts was around 43,000 and 12 respectively on Monday.

The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries were flowing below the danger level across the state and maintaining a receding trend in most places, a Central Water Commission (CWC) statement further said.

Altogether 19 revenue circles and 370 villages in the districts of Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metropolitan), Morigaon, Nagaon and Sonitpur remained inundated.

Out of the 20,007 population still affected by floods, the highest number of 10,983 people were in Golaghat district, followed by Morigaon with 5,454 people and Dhemaji with 3,156 people.

Three relief camps in Nagaon district and one in Chirang district have sheltered 398 people, while two relief distribution centres were operational in Dhemaji district and one in Darrang district, the ASDMA added.

Of the rivers in the state, only the Jia Bharali continued to flow above the danger level, the CWC bulletin said.

The water level in most rivers is either steady or receding. However, in some cases, it is rising - Subanshiri (in Lakhimpur district), Jia Bharali (Sonitpur), Pagladiya (Nalbari), Manas (Barpeta), Beki (Barpeta) and Gauranga (Kokrajhar).

The ASDMA bulletin said erosion has been reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Morigaon and Sonitpur districts.

As many as 25 embankments have been affected in Cachar district, while roads have been damaged by floodwaters in various parts of Dhubri, Kamrup (Rural), Kokrajhar and Nagaon districts, it added.