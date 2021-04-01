'Your Vote Can Bring Decisive Change': Amit Shah To As Assam, Bengal Hold 2nd Phase Of Polling

Amit Shah has been campaigning extensively in Assam and Bengal. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of West Bengal and Assam to vote in large numbers in the second phase of polling for the Assembly elections.

In separate tweets, Mr Shah said people's participation in the election process will ensure peace and prosperity in the two states.

"As the voting for the 2nd phase begins in West Bengal, I appeal to everyone to vote in large numbers. Your one vote can bring decisive change. So, come out and vote for a safer and prosperous Bengal," he said.

In another tweet, Mr Shah said, "Today is the second phase of polling in Assam and I appeal to everyone to cast their vote without fail. A special appeal to our young voters to exercise their franchise for a peaceful and self-reliant Assam".

More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies in West Bengal.

Among the key candidates are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her lieutenant-turned-rival and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, who are contesting from Nandigram.

The Trinamool Congress and the BJP are contesting in all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is contesting 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively.

The elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

In Assam, the fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, will be decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in 39 constituencies in this phase.

Among those contesting the elections in this phase are five ministers and the deputy speaker of the outgoing House. The ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies AGP is fighting in six constituencies and the UPPL in three.

The BJP is engaged in friendly fights with the AGP and UPPL in two seats each.

In the ''Mahajot'' (Grand Alliance), the Congress is contesting in 28, the AIUDF in seven and the BPF in four. The newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 19 seats.

The three-phase elections to the 126-member Assam assembly began on March 27 for 47 constituencies.

The third and final phase of the elections to the 40 seats will be held on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2.