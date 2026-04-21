Prodip Hazarika Faces New Challenge In Restructured Sivasagar In Assam

Prodip Hazarika, an Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) veteran, faces a new challenge in Sivasagar after major changes to constituency boundaries.

The 73-year-old has had a long political journey in Assam, one that began at a crucial juncture in the state's history. He first entered the Assembly in 1985, elected then from the Amguri seat.

Over the years, Hazarika established his dominance over Amguri, winning five times: 1985, 1996, 2006, 2016 and 2021. He built a strong base in the region and became a familiar name in Upper Assam politics.

In the last two elections, he defeated Congress leader Angkita Dutta. His back-to-back wins were seen as significant in a seat known for changing political preferences.

But the 2023 delimitation exercise changed his political path. The Amguri constituency was abolished and merged into the newly restructured Sivasagar seat. This forced Hazarika to shift constituencies after nearly four decades.

Once the capital of the Ahom kingdom, the seat is considered a strong centre of Upper Assam politics. The voters here include a large Ahom population, tea tribe communities and an urban middle class.

The battle is not easy. Hazarika is up against sitting MLA Akhil Gogoi, who won the seat in 2021 even while he was in jail in connection with anti-CAA protests. Gogoi defeated BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwar by over 11,000 votes. His party, Raijor Dal, emerged from the anti-CAA movement and has built a strong support base in the region.

BJP has also entered the arena, fielding Kushal Dowari, a former MLA, turning another seat into a triangular contest. The decision to have both AGP and BJP candidates has been described by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as a “calibrated” move to avoid a split of votes against the alliance.

The larger contest in Assam is between the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is aiming for a third straight term, and the Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha.