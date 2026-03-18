BJP Finalises Assam Seat Plan, PM Modi To Address 3 Rallies In April

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has firmed up its electoral strategy for Assam, locking in a seat-sharing arrangement with its NDA allies and preparing for an intense final stretch of campaigning led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the agreement, the BJP will contest 89 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad will field candidates in 26 constituencies and Bodoland People's Front in 11. The distribution has been finalised after internal consultations, with party sources indicating that the focus now shifts to candidate announcements and campaign rollout.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address three rallies in Assam during the last leg of campaigning, with tentative dates set for April 1, 3 and 6. These rallies are likely to be concentrated in politically significant regions as the BJP looks to consolidate its position.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to lead an aggressive campaign push across Assam through March, covering multiple regions to energise the cadre and bolster outreach efforts.

The BJP's Central Election Committee is meeting to finalise candidates, and sources say approvals for most seats are expected shortly. The party is likely to release its full list of candidates within the next two days.

Sources indicate that ticket distribution remains a sensitive exercise, with its outcome expected to influence local dynamics significantly. Internal discussions have also touched upon the proposed delimitation exercise in 2027, which party leaders believe could have long-term political implications in the state.

With seat-sharing sealed and top leadership stepping in, the BJP is moving swiftly to shift gears from strategy to execution in Assam.

Voting for all 126 seats in Assam will be held on April 9, and the voted will be counted on May 4.