Assam Anti-CAA Outfits Pay Tributes To People Who Died During Protests

Five agitators were killed during the anti-CAA stirs in Assam two years ago.

Several organisations in Assam on Sunday paid tributes to the five agitators who were killed in the anti-CAA stir two years ago, and resolved to resume the movement against the Act.

Memorial meetings were organised at the residence of Sam Stafford, one of the agitators who died, and a playground in Guwahati, with attendees resolving to once again to intensify the stir against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), which was among the first groups to organise protests against CAA after it was passed in Parliament, paid tributes to the agitators at Sam Stafford's Hatigaon residence.

Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who was a Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader during the stir and was jailed for his role in it, while paying floral tributes at the photographs of those who died, said that political parties and "nationalist organisations" must take the lead in resuming the movement.

Commenting on the artiste fraternity that had taken the centerstage in the 2019 stir, he said, "We can't expect them to organise agitations. Their help is crucial but they shouldn't be blamed for not reviving the movement."

All Assam Students' Union (AASU), another key player in the stir, organised a memorial at the Hatigaon Higher Secondary School playground.

Speaking on the occasion, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said, "It is wrong to say that the anti-CAA movement has died out. It had lost its intensity due to the commencement of examinations (in January 2020) and then the pandemic and lockdowns."

"We will resume the agitation with full intensity once again. We won't let the sacrifices go in vain," he said.

Mr Bhattacharya said the anti-CAA agitation will once again be a pan-Northeast one like in 2019.

Singer-music composer Zubeen Garg, who had taken a leading role in the 2019 protests, also paid his tributes at the programme organised by the AASU.

"We won't accept the CAA and that is for sure. The government is trying to confuse us, but we won't allow them to make us accept it," he said.

Several organisations, including AASU, North East Students' Organisation (NESO) and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), had observed "black day" on December 11 to mark two years of the passage of CAA in Parliament.