'Not Good In A Democracy': Ashok Gehlot On J&K Communications Blackout

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said Kashmir is an integral part of India and the whole country stands united over the issue, but the "communication blackout" in the state for was not a good sign in democracy.

Mr Gehlot added that India earned global respect because its governments have always tried to strengthen the democracy.

"Narendra Modi could become prime minister because the roots of democracy were strengthened by previous governments. Their role in taking the country to the place where it is today should also be acknowledged," he said at an event in Jaipur.

At the event, Mr Gehlot also said that Hindi language should be promoted and more books on science and technology should be published in Hindi.

"Hindi played important role in keeping the nation united during freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and others encouraged promotion of the language," Mr Gehlot said.

The chief minister also said his government will leave no stone unturned in promoting Hindi and will organise a literature festival to encourage authors and writers in the state.

