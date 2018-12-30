Ashok Gehlot Directs Officials To Check Spread Of Swine Flu In Rajasthan

The chief minister directed a team of the state-run SMS Hospital in Jaipur to visit other medical colleges and hospitals in Rajasthan in order to curb the spread of swine flu.

A total of 2,315 were diagnosed positive for swine flu in Rajasthan this year. The disease killed 218.


Jaipur: 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed health department officials to check the spread of swine flu in the state with special focus on the five districts where the number of cases has seen a spurt in recent months.

During a high-level meeting, the chief minister asked the officials to focus on Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur and Baran districts, a release said.

As per the medical and health department, a total of 22,172 people in Rajasthan were tested for swine flu from January 1 to December 28 this year. 

Out of them, 2,315 were diagnosed positive and 218 died.

The chief minister directed a team of the state-run SMS Hospital in Jaipur to visit other medical colleges and hospitals in Rajasthan and coordinate with the health department staff to curb the spread of swine flu.

He also directed the officials to ensure required medicines were available at all hospitals, including Primary Health Centres.

A video conference meeting will be held on Monday with principals of medical colleges, superintendents of hospital and officers at the district and block-level to review the preventive measures taken up by the state.

