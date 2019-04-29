Ashok Gehlot Attacks PM Modi, Says He Is 'On Course To Becoming Dictator'

Ashok Gehlot said PM Modi has a "perverted version of patriotism"

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on course to becoming a "dictator" who talks of nationalism to captivate the people.

Mr Gehlot alleged that PM Modi had been dividing the nation and the society in the name of nationalism, which posed a "threat" to democracy.

"History says that every dictator first talks of nationalism and captivate the people. Modi has been doing the same thing, but the people, especially the young generation, need to understand this," the Congress leader told reporters here after casting his vote with his family in the morning.

PM Modi is "on course to becoming a dictator, which is a huge threat to the democracy of the country," Mr Gehlot said.

"He (Modi) has a perverted version of patriotism and has got down to exploit this term to win the election only by emotionally misleading the people, especially the youth," the chief minister said.

Mr Gehlot accused PM Modi of turning the electoral debate from the issues of development to nationalism and patriotism. "Aren't others patriots?" he asked.

After casting his vote, the chief minister left for Saipau village in Dholpur district to join Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a public meeting.

For the past nine days, Mr Gehlot had been constantly campaigning for his son, Vaibhav Gehlot, who is contesting the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.