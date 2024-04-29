Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Muslims Use Condoms Most' Reply To PM Modi's Jab

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File).

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday jumped into the row between the BJP and the Congress that was triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about Muslims, and claims of "wealth redistribution... to those who have the most children... to infiltrators".

At a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, Mr Owaisi hit back at the Prime Minister's "those who have the most children" remark by declaring "Muslims use condoms most" and took a jibe at the ruling party's 'Modi ki guarantee' tagline, saying, "(the PM) has only one guarantee... hate Dalits and Muslims."

"Why are you creating fear that Muslims produce more children? According to data from the Modi government, the population growth and fertility among Muslims has decreased. Muslims use condoms most, and I have no shame in saying this..." Mr Owaisi thundered.

‣ @narendramodi की एक ही गारंटी है, दलितों और मुसलमानों से नफ़रत करो।



‣ एक मुल्क का वज़ीर-ए-आज़म इस मुल्क की 15 फ़ीसद अवाम को घुसपैठिया कहता है, इससे शर्मनाक बात कुछ और नहीं हो सकती। pic.twitter.com/87mIdAfiAi — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 27, 2024

"Narendra Modi is instilling fear among Hindus that Muslims will become majority community. How long will you create fear about the Muslims? Our religion is different but we belong to this country."

The fierce fight between the BJP and the Congress, as well as opposition parties allied to the INDIA bloc, erupted after Mr Modi's remark this month at an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara.

Referring to plans in the Congress' manifesto for an "economic and institutional report" as part of the national caste survey, and combining that with a remark by his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, the PM said, "Congress says they will calculate gold with mothers and sisters... and distribute that property.... Manmohan Singh's government said Muslims have first right on all resources..."

"... to whom will this be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children. It will be distributed to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators?" he said.

Mr Modi's remarks provoked an angry response from the Congress, which accused Mr Modi of lying to divert voters' attention from genuine issues. The party pointed out its manifesto made no such claim, and Rahul Gandhi later explained the survey and its components an "important step" in understanding how sections of the society had developed and what is needed to ensure equality.

The party also complained to the Election Commission. A notice was sent to BJP chief JP Nadda - and his Congress counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge, after a complaint was filed against Mr Gandhi.

In a significant move, both party chiefs were told to ensure their campaigners followed guidelines for a "higher quality of political discourse". They were told to file responses by 11 am this morning.

The AIMIM boss is contesting the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in this election, which has been a stronghold of his family since 1984, when his father, Salahuddin Owaisi won it off the Congress.

In 2019 he secured over 60 per cent of the votes but could face a stronger test this time, particularly from the BJP's Madhavi Latha. The two went head-to-head earlier this month after a video seemed to show the BJP leader - decked in saffron and garlanded with yellow flowers - pretending to draw and fire an arrow during a Ram Navami procession/campaign rally near a mosque.

Mr Owaisi slammed the "vulgar, obscene, and provocative" action, while Ms Latha claimed the video was "incomplete" and being circulated online "to create negativity". "... if anyone's feelings are hurt due to such a video, I would like to apologise..." she said on X (formerly Twitter). A police case was file and she hit back last week, accusing her rival of inciting people by discussing "religion and beef".

Hyderabad will vote with the rest of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Results are on June 4.

