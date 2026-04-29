As Assam Preps For Vote Counting, 'Chiprang Politics' Takes Centrestage

As Assam awaits May 4 and the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly election, a fresh political controversy has formed around the term 'chiprang politics' and stirred debates across the state, with allegations of sabotage from both the ruling party and the opposition.

In Assamese 'chiprang' refers to a crowbar. But now it has become a political metaphor symbolising betrayal, hidden conspiracies, and in-house sabotage attempts.

'Chiprang politics' now refers to situations where party leaders or workers allegedly work against their own candidates, either by joining with rivals or creating internal divisions.

Those accused of such activities are branded 'gaddars' or traitors.

Political leaders from both ruling and opposition parties have been linked to the phrase.

The controversy sparked after a phone conversation allegedly involving Diganta Kalita, the ruling BJP's lawmaker from Kamalpur, went viral on social media. In the audio clip, Kalita was allegedly heard threatening another individual suspected of engaging in 'Chiprang politics'.

That leader was accused of threatening to implicate the person in a false drugs case. The clip triggered sharp political reactions and renewed debates over intimidation and party conflicts.

Durga Das Boro from the Bodoland People's Front also shared a social media post referring to the issue, while Asom Gana Parishad candidate Rahim Zibran spoke to reporters on it.

Their remarks added another layer to the heated political atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia issued a stern advisory to all party members, including candidates and office-bearers, urging them to refrain from using any derogatory or unbecoming language on social media platforms, including Facebook.

"It has been observed that in recent days, certain individuals associated with the party have been expressing their anger using words such as 'Chiprang' and 'Gaddar'."

Saikia stated categorically that social media is not a platform for venting resentment, and such expressions are contrary to the ethos and cultural values of the BJP. Issuing a clear warning, he declared discipline is non-negotiable, and any deviation will lead to action.