"No Hope Of Justice": Arvind Kejriwal's "Satyagraha" Move Against Judge

A defiant AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal stands his ground that a Delhi High Court judge other than Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma hears his case linked to Delhi liquor policy case. In what he calls "satyagraha", he has asserted he wouldn't appear before Justice Sharma, who had earlier refused to back out from hearings on grounds of alleged bias.

Kejriwal has written a letter to Justice Sharma, expressing doubts over whether he would get justice in her court and adding that he would challenge her refusal to recuse herself from the case.

In all humility and with complete respect for judiciary, I have written the following letter to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, informing her that pursuing Gandhian principles of Satyagraha, it won't be possible for me to pursue this case in her court, either in person or through a… pic.twitter.com/HmyOyNYug8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 27, 2026

"In all humility and with complete respect for judiciary, I have written the following letter to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, informing her that pursuing Gandhian principles of Satyagraha, it won't be possible for me to pursue this case in her court, either in person or through a counsel," he wrote in a post.

The AAP leader also issued a video statement, stressing that his hope of receiving justice from Justice Sharma has been shattered.

The hearings in her court, the former chief minister claimed, do not "satisfy the fundamental principle that 'justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done'." "My participation in these proceedings, either myself or through a counsel will not achieve anything meaningful," Kejriwal added.

Read: "Arvind Kejriwal's Illusions No Ground To Recuse": Delhi Judge In Liquor Policy Case

However, he clarified he would continue to appear in her court in other matters, including those not involving the Solicitor General or connected to the central government, the BJP, or the RSS.

The high court judge had last Monday rejected Kejriwal's petition for her to back out from hearing matters related to the liquor policy case, stating that judicial integrity cannot be put to trial by litigants.

जस्टिस स्वर्णकान्ता शर्मा जी से न्याय मिलने की मेरी उम्मीद टूट चुकी है।



अपनी अंतरात्मा की आवाज़ सुनते हुए, गांधी जी के सिद्धांतो को मानते हुए और सत्याग्रह की भावना के साथ, मैंने फ़ैसला किया है कि मैं इस केस में उनके सामने पेश नहीं हूंगा और कोई दलील भी नहीं रखूँगा। pic.twitter.com/vhTSEZabqa — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 27, 2026

"I reject this application because my oath is to the Constitution. My oath taught me that justice is not about giving in to pressure, but about not surrendering to it. It is and will remain my resolve," Justice Sharma said.

While recusing would have been easier, Justice Sharma said she chose to decide the issue on the merits in the interest of institutional integrity. "A litigant cannot be permitted to create a situation that lowers the judicial process," she said.

Read: 9 Reasons Delhi High Court Judge Didn't Back Out From Arvind Kejriwal's Case

Kejriwal had sought Justice Sharma's recusal on grounds that she had participated in events organised by the Adhivakta Parishad or the professional engagements of her family members.

Justice Sharma refused to budge, asserting that there was no material to substantiate claims of bias.

"If I recused myself today, I would be abandoning my duty. Arvind Kejriwal has said so many times while arguing that he is not doubting my integrity, but he has doubts in his mind. Such illusions in the mind of Kejriwal cannot be ground for recusal," Justice Sharma said.