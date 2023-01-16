Arvind Kejriwal's March In Row With Centre Over Teachers' Finland Trip

The Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day after loud protests from AAP.

All MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, today marched to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence soon after the state Assembly was adjourned for the day after loud protest over Mr Saxena's alleged interference in Delhi government's decision to send state school teachers to Finland for training. The Lieutenant Governor's office has, however, denied that it rejected any proposal for the training of primary teachers, saying it only advised the state to record the cost-benefit-analysis to assess the effectiveness of such programs in the past.

"It's a government elected by Delhi's people. It's Delhi taxpayers' money. For the education of Delhi's. What problem does the LG have?" he said while speaking to the media before the march. All MLAs, including Mr Kejriwal, were seen carrying placards saying "Mr LG, allow the teachers to go to Finland".

The LG's office, just as Mr Kejriwal and his colleagues reached near Mr Saxena's residence, issued a statement, saying, "Any statement on the contrary is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated. The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past."

Mr Saxena's office said he has also advised examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, "to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness".

"It's unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister and AAP MLAs have to march to the LG office. I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Mr Kejriwal told reporters.

Referring to a 2018 Supreme Court order, he also alleged that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor cannot take independent decisions.

AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj had in the Assembly earlier today initiated a discussion on calling attention motion on the issue of "Illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences in the education of children and training of teachers".

The Assembly echoed with slogans of "let teachers go to Finland", "allow teacher training", and "let the poor's children study".

Ruling AAP and opposition BJP MLAs had a verbal spat leading to the adjournment, after which Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Mr Saxena, saying he has no authority to interfere in his government's functioning.

The assembly saw repeated adjournments on the first day of its three-day session, and hardly 10 minutes of proceedings could be held.