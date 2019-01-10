Army To Carry Out Major Reforms In Next Few Months: Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says army has decided to roll out an Integrated Battle Group.

The army will carry out major reforms and organisational restructuring in the next few months and has decided to roll out an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) as part of overall plan to enhance combat capability of the force, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said today.

He said more funds are needed to carry out modernisation in the force.

He said infantry modernisation and procurement of missiles, attack helicopters and other key platforms will be major priority area for him in the next one year.

The decision to set up IBGs comprising various arms of the force including elements of air power, artillery, armoured corps is seen as a major leap forward in boosting the army's fighting capability.

The Army Chief, addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day on January 15, said IBG would be tested during a war game in May following which it will be rolled out.

The IBG will have infantry element, mechanised element, artillery corps and armoured formations.

General Rawat said the army headquarters was in touch with the Indian Air Force on who should keep the attack helicopters.

"We think the Apaches are tank killers and are necessary to be grouped with strike formations," he said.

On restructuring of the army, he said it will be implemented in the course of the year, noting that there cannot 100 per cent consensus on such issues.

On infantry modernisation, he said new assault rifles will be procured this year.

"The Army will observe this year for the next of kin of the disabled or killed soldiers. We will identify those who need help," the Army Chief said.

He also rejected allegations by certain quarters that the army was being politicised under his leadership. "We are often accused of being politicised if we are tasked to do something that impacts internal security. Any operation done with government sanction, the failure and success will go to both sides."