Army Stops Infiltration Attempt By Terrorists From Across Line Of Control

The army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists along the LoC (Representational)

The army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists along the Line of Control or LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said today.

There was movement of suspected infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. A search operation in the area is being carried out and further details are awaited, he added.

According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the Line of Control.

One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion at around 10 pm on Monday, they said, adding the alert Army troops who were observing the movement of the terrorists laid a cordon and started a search of the area this morning.

The latest infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who also worked for an intelligence unit of Pakistani army, in an injured condition by Army on Sunday.

Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK, was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate across the LoC.



