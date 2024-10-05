2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Attempt In J&K's Kupwara

The Army had received intelligence inputs about an infiltration attempt.

An infiltration bid has been foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and two terrorists have been killed, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps had posted on X on Friday that a joint operation by the Army and the police was launched in Kupwara's Gugaldhar on the basis of intelligence inputs about an infiltration attempt.

Sharing an update on Saturday, the Chinar Corps said two terrorists had been eliminated as part of 'Operation Gugaldhar'.

Update OP GUGALDHAR, #Kupwara



Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered.



Search of the area is underway and Operation is in progress. #Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 5, 2024

"War-like stores have been recovered. Search of the area is underway and operation is in progress," it said.