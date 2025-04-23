2 Terrorists Killed As Army Intercepts Infiltration Attempt Along LoC In Uri

At least two terrorists were killed after security forces stopped an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, the Army said on Wednesday.

"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps posted on X around 8 am.

The "alert troops challenged and intercepted" the infiltrators, resulting in a firefight, it said.

"The operation is in progress," it added.

An hour later, it said that two terrorists had been "eliminated".

"A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists," the Chinar Corps said.

Update: OP TIKKA, Baramulla



Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 23, 2025

The encounter broke out hours after twenty-six people were killed and several others injured as terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, in the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times. An officer from the Navy and another from the Intelligence Bureau were also among the victims.

Military choppers were pressed into service for the evacuation of those injured in the attack, as the area is only accessible on foot or horseback.

Those Behind Pahalgam Attack “Will Not Be Spared”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and vowed to bring the terrorists - who opened fire on tourists at the Baisaran Valley - to justice.

"Those behind this heinous act will not be spared... their evil agenda will never succeed," PM Modi said in a brief statement on X.

"Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable and it will get even stronger," he added.

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.



Those behind this heinous act will be brought… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

He also cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia and returned on Wednesday morning.

Upon his return, he held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport and took stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting.