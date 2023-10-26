2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K, Army Stops Infiltration Attempt

Two terrorists were killed as Indian Army troops today foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC

Two terrorists were killed as Indian Army troops today foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control or LoC at Macchil in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector," Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

A police spokesman said two terrorists were killed in the operation.

"Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an #encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two #terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway," police spokesman posted on X.



