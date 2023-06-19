Army Rescues 300 More Tourists Stranded In North Sikkim

The stranded tourists were provided food, resting place and medical comfort by the Army.

The Indian Army rescued 300 more tourists who were stranded in North Sikkim district due to landslides and roadblocks, an official statement said.

The troops of Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps on Sunday assisted 300 stranded tourists at Chungthang in North Sikkim to cross over the temporary bridge for further move towards the state capital Gangtok, it said.

The stranded tourists were provided food, resting place and medical comfort by the Army.

On Saturday, the troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army assisted the Sikkim government in rescuing 3,500 tourists who were stranded in the North Sikkim district, the statement said.

Troops of #TrishaktiCorps continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, North #Sikkim. On second day of the rescue effort, assistance provided to 300 stranded tourists who came down from Lachung & Lachen. Assistance to cross over the temporary bridge, food, place to… pic.twitter.com/jfXVmOmmkB — Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) June 18, 2023

The North Sikkim District Collector (DC) Hem Kumar Chettri on Sunday said that no fresh permits will be issued to tourists to visit the picturesque district in view of weather-related vagaries and restoration works underway for roads damaged extensively due to landslides even as all stranded tourists have been rescued.

The District Collector thanked the BRO, GREF, ITBP, Army and district officials for the successful evacuation of the tourists "We have decided to not issue fresh permits to tourists to visit North Sikkim for the time being due to the restoration of roads underway between Mangan-Chungthang," he told PTI over the phone.

"Our immediate priority is to restore roads damaged due to landslides and heavy rains and once the road connectivity is restored then we will allow the tourists to come," Mr Chettri said.

