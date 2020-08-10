Army Likely To Buy 6 Indigenous Weapon-Locating Swathi Radars For Over Rs 400 Crore

Swathi weapon-locating radars developed by DRDO are likely to be procured by the Army. (File)

In a boost to Make in India in the defence sector, six more Swathi weapon-locating radars developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are likely to be procured for Indian Army.

The case for acquisition of six Swathi weapon-locating radars worth over Rs 400 crore is scheduled to be taken up in a defence ministry meeting likely to be held tomorrow, defence sources said.

The weapon-locating radars developed by the DRDO and built by Bharat Electronics Limited had achieved major success as they were supplied to a foreign country also.

The Swathi weapon-locating radars will provide fast, automatic and accurate location of enemy weapons like mortars, shells and rockets in 50-kilometre range. The radar can simultaneously detect multiple projectiles fired from different weapons at different locations.

The Indian Army has been using the radars for its operations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The system was given for trial to Army in 2018.

Indian Army has been giving a major push to the indigenisation and has given orders for many equipment like self-propelled artillery guns to Indian vendors.