Army Launches Indigenous 'SAKSHAM' Anti-Drone Grid To Boost Air Defence

The Indian Army has initiated procurement of the indigenous 'SAKSHAM' Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, a cutting-edge command and control network designed to detect, track, identify, and neutralise enemy drones in real time.

According to sources within the army, SAKSHAM (Situational Awareness for Kinetic Soft and Hard Kill Assets Management) represents a major leap in integrated airspace control.

Developed in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad, the system operates on the secure Army Data Network (ADN) and provides a unified "Recognised UAS Picture" across the newly defined Tactical Battlefield Space (TBS) - a domain extending up to 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) above ground level.

A New Dimension In Warfare

The concept of the TBS evolved after Operation Sindoor, India's cross-border strike following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, when increased drone incursions exposed the need for real-time airspace management.

"The modern battlefield is no longer confined to the ground," a senior officer said. "Control of the Air Littoral - the airspace immediately above troops - is now critical to tactical dominance," the officer added.

READ: Army, Air Force Chiefs' 'Stop State-Sponsored Terrorism Or...' Warning To Pak

SAKSHAM's modular grid will link multiple counter-drone weapons and sensors, fusing data from radar, electro-optical systems, and other sources to deliver instant threat alerts and response options. The system employs AI-driven threat analysis, automating decision-making and enhancing accuracy in neutralising aerial targets.

Indigenous Power Under Atmanirbhar Bharat

Officials said the fully indigenous platform reflects the army's commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in defence technology. With approval under the Fast Track Procurement (FTP) route, SAKSHAM is slated for field induction within a year. "This is about more than drones - it's about autonomy, speed, and control of our battlespace," a defence source added.

Strategic Impact

Once deployed, SAKSHAM will form the backbone of India's Counter-UAS grid, offering commanders seamless situational awareness across land and air. It will integrate with existing air defence and surveillance systems, ensuring rapid response to drone threats in sensitive zones.

READ: 'Op Sindoor Living Example': Rajnath Singh On Tri-Services Synergy

The initiative aligns with the Indian Army's Decade of Transformation (2023-2032) - a roadmap toward creating a digitally networked, technology-driven force ready for the hybrid wars of the future.

"The future battlefield is multidimensional - and SAKSHAM ensures India stays ahead of the threat curve," said an officer involved in the programme.