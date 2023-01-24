Army Displays 'Made In India' Tank, BrahMos Missile At India Gate

The weapons displayed included K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles.

Ahead of Republic Day 2023, the Indian Army on Tuesday displayed 'Made In India' weapons including Akash air defence missiles and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles at the India Gate.

The weapons displayed included K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash Air Defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

Lieutenant Chetana Sharma said that the system is entirely configured on mobile platforms.

"Akash Missile system is a newly inducted weapon system which is one of the most advanced weapon systems currently in use today indigenously manufactured and designed by Bharat Dynamics and DRDO. This system is entirely configured on mobile platforms," she said.

Captain Shivashish Solanki termed Republic Day as a very big event that is watched across the globe.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour for being given this opportunity to represent my regiment and the Corps of Engineers in the Republic Day Parade. The Republic Day parade is a very big event for the entire nation which is watched across the globe," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)