'Leaders Don't Lead Masses In Arson': Army Chief On Citizenship Protests

General Bipin Rawat is due to retire on December 31. (File)

Army chief Bipin Rawat today criticized violence during protests over the citizenship law, saying "leaders are not those who lead masses in arson and violence".



General Bipin Rawat, who is due to retire on December 31, has spoken out against the massive nationwide protests against the Citizenship Act for the first time. He was speaking at an event in Delhi on Thursday.



"Leadership is all about leading. Therefore what is so complex about leadership, if it's all about leading? Because when you move forward, everybody follows. It is not that simple. It appears simple, but it's a very complex phenomenon," the Army chief said at an event.



"Even amongst the crowd you find leaders... But leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those people who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," said the outgoing Army chief.