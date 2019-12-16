Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane To Be Next Army Chief

In his 37 years of service, Lt Gen Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments.

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Army, will be the next Chief of Army Staff helming the 1.3 million-strong force.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is due to retire on December 31 after a three-year stint. He is expected to be appointed as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff.

Before taking charge as vice chief of the Army Staff in September, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

