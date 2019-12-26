Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Procession In Aligarh, Internet Suspended In Agra, Mathura

In Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act celebrated Christmas even as their agitation entered its 13th day.

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Procession In Aligarh, Internet Suspended In Agra, Mathura

Internet services will will remain suspended in Agra and Mathura till Friday evening. 

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing protests surrounding the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, restrictions under Section-144 of CrPC, or ban of gathering of more people, have been imposed in various parts of the country in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

A procession against the act will take place in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, today at 5 pm. Internet services will will remain suspended in Agra and Mathura till Friday evening. 

Meanwhile, 51 professors of Banaras Hindu University in UP and its affiliated colleges have launched a signature campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the citizens' list NRC on Wednesday. In Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act celebrated Christmas even as their agitation entered its 13th day. 

Here are the LIVE Updates on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA):

Dec 26, 2019 10:15 (IST)
Internet Services In Agra Suspended
Dec 26, 2019 10:15 (IST)
Prashant Kishor on Citizenship Amendment Act
Citizenship Act 2019Citizenship (Amendment) Act ProtestsUttar Pradesh

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News