Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Procession In Aligarh, Internet Suspended In Agra, Mathura

Amid the ongoing protests surrounding the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, restrictions under Section-144 of CrPC, or ban of gathering of more people, have been imposed in various parts of the country in view of the prevailing law and order situation.
A procession against the act will take place in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, today at 5 pm. Internet services will will remain suspended in Agra and Mathura till Friday evening.
Meanwhile, 51 professors of Banaras Hindu University in UP and its affiliated colleges have launched a signature campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the citizens' list NRC on Wednesday. In Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act celebrated Christmas even as their agitation entered its 13th day.
Here are the LIVE Updates on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA):
District Administration of Agra: Mobile internet services and broadband services to remain suspended from 8 am today to 6 pm tomorrow.- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2019
The claim of "अभी तो NRC की कोई चर्चा ही नहीं हुई है" is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide protest against #CAA_NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop.- Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 26, 2019
Govt could wait till SC judgement on CAA. A favourable court order and the whole process will be back.